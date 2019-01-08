Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of director 08-Jan-2019 / 14:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA") Appointment of director The directors are pleased to announce that Rizal Satar has been appointed as a non-executive director of REA with effect from 31 December 2018. Mr Satar is an Indonesian national, educated in the United States and Belgium where he majored in computer science, accounting and finance. Until 2017, Mr Satar worked for 20 years for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Indonesia ("PwC"), as a director/senior partner in Advisory Services, where he was also managing partner between 2005 and 2011. Prior to joining PwC, Mr Satar worked for various companies in Indonesia specialising in finance, leasing and computer systems. Mr Satar is also an independent commissioner (a non-executive director) of PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, a company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange and engaged in the provision of infrastructure for cellular networks and broadband internet services. There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to Mr Satar's appointment as a director of REA. ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: BOA TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 7122 EQS News ID: 764213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

