The global chlor-alkali market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005505/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chlor-alkali market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global chlor-alkali market is the increasing demand from water and wastewater treatment industry. Several applications of chlorine, including disinfection, removal of ammonia, color reduction, hydrogen sulfide oxidation, control of micro-organism, control of taste and odor, hydrogen sulfide oxidation, iron and manganese oxidation, ensure that the demand for chlorine and caustic soda is high in the wastewater treatment industry. The demand for other chlorine-based chemicals, will be supported by the rising use of equipment, such as membrane systems, which require pre-treatment of water with chemicals to maintain efficiency and prevent damage.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for green construction will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global chlor-alkali market 2018-2022research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global chlor-alkali market: Increasing demand for green construction

Construction companies are increasingly investing in various energy-efficient techniques and solutions to address the rising energy costs without compromising on the quality of the services provided. The construction industry is actively embracing green systems that increase efficiency, promote a healthy and productive environment, as well as reduce environmental impact. The consistent flow of investments in green technology is attributed to the financial benefits gained through such buildings and low-energy costs. This is expected to have a positive impact on the global glass and soda ash markets, which will positively affect the global chlor-alkali market.

"The key raw materials for the chlor-alkali process are electricity, salt, and ethylene. Salt production in APAC is expected to rise at the fastest rate, driven by the output gains in India, China, and other APAC countries. Thus, the availability of salt is expected to fuel the growth in the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global chlor-alkali market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global chlor-alkali market by product (caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005505/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com