D-Link Announces New Range of mydlink Products for Smart Homes

D-Link showcases new smart home devices and mydlink app features at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company D-Link today presented their latest mydlink smart home devices and announced new features of the mydlink app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new and improved mydlink ecosystem includes new cameras and smart plugs that work with the Google Assistant and Alexa, making life easier for smart home owners. The mydlink app will soon introduce two new capabilities. Rich Notifications allow users to immediately see a screenshot of the motion event right within the notification or call an emergency contact when a motion detection notification is received, without even entering the app. Smart Recaps allow users to create a short video showing all recorded videos from a particular time period in time lapse. Users can also filter which videos are to be included in the Smart Recap based on the type of motion which was detected.

New range of mydlink products:

DCS-8600LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera

135 degree wide-angle field of view

IP65 waterproof housing and 7 meters of IP65-rated cabling

Operating temperature range from -25 to 45 degrees Celsius (-4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit)

7 meters night vision

Two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker

Motion detection and cloud recording

Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT

DCS-8515LH HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

120 degree wide-angle field of view

340 degree pan & 105 degree tilt range

5 meters night vision

Two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker

Panorama view angle selection - jump straight to areas of interest

Auto Tracking pans and tilts automatically to follow objects as they move

Motion detection and cloud recording

Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT

DSP-W118 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Works with Wi-Fi - No hub required

Slim design does not obstruct nearby outlets

Over-the-air firmware upgrades

Outlet on/off and schedule control

Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT

DSP-W320 Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Works with Wi-Fi - No hub required

IP44 waterproof for outdoor use

2 outlets + a 5V/2.1A USB port

Outlet on/off and schedule control

Over-the-air firmware upgrades

Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT

DNR-205LH Wi-Fi Smart Recorder

Supports up to 4 channels from compatible mydlink LH-series cameras

Supports mydlink cloud service

Local recording to external USB hard disk

HDMI output

Supports continuous, motion, and schedule recording

Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) features:

Object detection



Area/intrusion detection



Human detection



Camera tamper detection

ONVIF compliant

Availability

Product availability and pricing may vary by region. Contact your local D-Link resellers or distributors for more information.

