High Growth Gift Platform, Loop and Tie Scales Corporate Gifting Through Salesforce AppExchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / Loop and Tie, a leading corporate gifting platform, is extending their offering with a new solution on the Salesforce AppExchange. Loop and Tie can now help Salesforce users deepen client relationships through smart client gifting programs. After winning Dreampitch, Salesforce's startup pitch contest, at Dreamforce in 2017, Loop & Tie invested in its presence in the Salesforce Ecosystem and their technology stack.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Loop and Tie is currently available on AppExchange.

With more than 500 businesses using Loop and Tie, customers have seen a 20% reduction in corporate gifting costs. 'We send about 2,000 gifts a year, and with Loop and Tie we spend 10% of the time we used to spend on gifting; we're getting notes of thanks we've never received in other gift initiatives,' says Emily Cannon, Corporate Marketing Director at Brasfield & Gorrie.

'Before Loop and Tie, client gifts were given in a void. In an increasingly competitive sales environment, we recognized that providing gifting choice to clients was an opportunity to understand what clients want, as well as initiate a new, more meaningful conversation with them,' says Sara Rodell, CEO and founder of Loop and Tie. 'Working with Salesforce to arm their users with new ways to strengthen client relationships is a powerful next step in scaling Loop and Tie.'

http://loopandtie.com Loop and Tie is also pleased to announce its latest funding from Salesforce Ventures, The Revolution Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and Wise Ventures.

'Our fans were the happiest they've ever been with their gifts. And because their renewals came in so quickly, our sales team could be more efficient with their time on at-risk accounts,' says Kamryn Beard, Director of Client Relations & Retention for the Dallas Stars.

Loop and Tie customers include brands such as the San Francisco 49ers, Google, Visa, Greystar, MGM Resorts, and more.

To learn more about Loop and Tie, visit LoopandTie.com.

Loop & Tie is a gift choice platform that helps brands treat their customers to choices of unique gifts sourced from independent makers. The platform is used to celebrate customers or employees at key moments and foster meaningful conversations.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures-the company's corporate investment group-invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 280 enterprise cloud startups in 18 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

