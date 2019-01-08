CoreNetiX Partners with SMK Electronics to Show New High-Speed Building Automation Solutions at CES 2019

CoreNetiX (Berlin, Germany), under the standardization umbrella of the IP500 Alliance, today announced a new family of high-speed IoT wireless network products for commercial facility automation. Presented in partnership with SMK Electronics Europe, CoreNetix will showcase its new family of network products at CES 2018 (LVCC South Hall, booth #21463, and the Sand Expo Center, booth #41518).

The IP500 Alliance, an international organization of manufacturers and service providers, are delivering standard-based OEM components for the world's first fully interoperable IoT facility automation platform, a secure Low Power IoT sensor network for commercial buildings. Enabling this solution, products from CoreNetiX and other Alliance products include the UTC Motion Sensor, the ASSA Abloy Exit Alarm Lock, the Kingspan Wind Rain Sensor and Window Drive/Lock, the Link Window Magnetic Handle, the SMK IP500 Tag Badge, the Microsens indoor Switch, the MC Technologies 4G Gateway, and the PcVue Building Management System with mobility.

"We are pleased with the high speed, security and reliability of our IP500 OEM wireless components," said Helmut Adamski, CEO of the IP500 Alliance, "Enabling commercial facility automation, these products support a wide range of applications, from building security to energy and comfort sub-systems within the same IoT Wireless Network."

"As CES begins this week, the global building automation systems market, valued at USD 44,067 million in 2017, is expected to nearly double over the next five years, reaching a value of USD 82,517.4 million by 2023," said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics U.S. and Europe. "Pursuing this global opportunity, SMK is pleased to partner with CoreNetiX and other IP500 Alliance partners to help provide secure, high-speed, cost-effective commercial facility automation networks."

About CoreNetiX

CoreNetiX, a strategic partner of the IP500 Alliance, provides highly efficient IP (Internet Protocol) based wireless intelligent network stacks on top of cutting-edge design solutions for Radio Chips. We enable highest performance of the wireless link and scalability of a sensor network by incorporating and synchronizing application protocols with IP based network stack functions. For more, see http://www.corenetix.com/.

About SMK Electronics

SMK Electronics Europe, the European division of SMK Corporation, is a world leader in the design and manufacture of OEM remote controls and electronic components. With local R&D and manufacturing facilities, SMK Electronics is uniquely positioned to provide the industry with the most advanced, robust, cost-effective IoT solutions available. More at http://www.smkeurope.com/.

*IP500 is a registered trademark of CoreNetiX GmbH.

