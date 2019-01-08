Asia's influential event "the 10th Fastener Expo Shanghai" will be held on June 26-28, 2019 at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastener Expo Shanghai (FES 2019), hosted by ITE Exhibition Group and Shanghai Ebseek Exhibition Co., LTD., has been deeply rooted in the industry for nearly a decade. A vast number of the industry's leading companies will convene in Shanghai on June 26-28, 2019. Following the significant success of the recent 2018 exposition, which brought 633 exhibitors, 2019 sees growth to over 700 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors, occupying 60,000 sqm.

For FES 2019, FES's 10th anniversary, the organizers will continue to build an upgraded version of the fastener expo in the spirit of "originality". FES 2019 promises an impressive display of products including non-standard pieces, fasteners for industrial application, fastener manufacturing technology and equipment, mould and consumables for fasteners, raw materials, and even related support products and techniques. FES 2019 will also further expand the "automotive and high-strength fastener exhibition area", and open up the "building fastener" brand, leading the future development trend.

FES will hold over 30 wonderful onsite conference activities at the event, such as: in celebration of the event's longevity, awards will be gifted to some of the most loyal exhibitors and additionally, prizes will be given to particular fasteners based on industry experts' professional reviews. The 2019 Exposition will provide an interactive and unique experience for all those involved; hold over 30 wonderful onsite conference activities; offer a face-to-face service to allow visitors to be matched with exhibitors in advance and host a variety of seminars and conferences, allowing visitors to further expand their understanding of the industry.

With 27 years of experience as a world organizer of trade expositions, ITE's reputation ensures each event is hosted in the most professional and engaging manner. This is why Fastener Expo Shanghai has been granted space in the prestigious National Exhibition and Convention Center, the largest venue in China. ITE is proud to host such a large group of industry experts and is confident that Fastener Expo Shanghai will be a memorable and profitable event.

Website: https://shen.fastenerexpo.cn/