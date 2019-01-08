Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural grow bags market to grow at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of double layered agricultural grow bags is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global agricultural grow bags market 2018-2022. Double layered agricultural grow bags have two layers of growing medium compared with traditional single layered grow bags with one medium. In 2015, the vendor Dutch Plantin introduced agricultural grow bags with two layers, one layer containing coir and the other layer contains chips. The coir layer allows the horizontal spreading of roots, while the chips layer allows better drainage. Compared with other growing substrates such as rock wool, the combination of coco coir on top and cocci chips at the bottom is better at removing excess water and allowing air retention. With the introduction of these agricultural grow bags, the use of coco as a substrate material for agricultural grow bags has increased. The increase in adoption of double layer agricultural grow bags is evident from the fact that Dutch Plantin had to expand its production capacity with an additional factory to meet demand. These double layered agricultural grow bags are ideal for plant growth, especially in the early growth phase. Since 2015, the use of double layered agricultural grow bags has increased among horticulture farmers in the Netherlands and Belgium, who use these to grow cucumber and bell pepper.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global agricultural grow bags market is the increased adoption of fabric agricultural grow bags for high yield:

Global agricultural grow bags market: Increased adoption of fabric agricultural grow bags for high yield

Growing plants in a container like plastic pot can cause the roots to grow in the form of a ring. Such roots are called girdled roots and are caused due to the solid plastic layer, which restricts the free flow of air and prevents the free growth of roots. Roots need to grow downward or laterally for the proper growth of plants. When roots hit the plastic walls of a pot they tend to form a circular pattern instead of following the usual pattern. The girdling of roots in such a manner causes structural damage to the plants; growth is stunted as the stem of the plant becomes compressed. However, the fabric agricultural grow bags have pores that allow aeration of roots, thus removing much of the heat from the roots to avoid pruning and girdling. Well-developed roots also help in achieving an increased yield. Another reason for the adoption of fabric agricultural grow bags is that they are generally cheaper than other containers such as pots.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Marijuana has been legalized in the US, for medical purposes, in 31 states. Similarly, Canada legalized marijuana in October 2018. Australia has also legalized the use of marijuana, but in a regulated way under the supervision of a physician. Marijuana is grown indoors or in greenhouses in containers. As agricultural grow bags have several advantages over other containers, including cost marijuana growers are increasing their adoption of agricultural grow bags, in turn, boosting the growth of the global market."

Global agricultural grow bags market: Segmentation analysis

The global agricultural grow bags market research report provides market segmentation by product (upright grow bags and horizontal grow bags), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 35% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

