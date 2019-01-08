Cooperation focus in the field of LiDAR sensor and iDAR system development

First results will be already demonstrated at CES 2019 in Las Vegas

HELLA, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers for lighting and electronics, and AEye, a world leader in artificial perception systems and the developer of iDAR, seek to extend their strategic partnership to deliver customized sensing and perception solutions for ADAS Automated Driving (AD) based on AEye's iDAR technology. Both parties will combine their complementary know-how and capabilities in their respective domains.

AEye's iDAR artificial perception system leads the industry in range and scan rate performance for automotive-grade LiDAR. iDAR is a new form of intelligent data collection that fuses 1550 nanometer (nm), solid-state agile LiDAR with a low-light HD camera and embedded AI to intelligently capture data at the sensor level. HELLA will bring in its high competence in the field of embedded software and image processing as well as its automotive experience and industrialization capabilities along the entire supply chain to leverage and extend this platform. This joint development effort will bring best-in-class Level 3 ADAS solutions to global automotive OEMs. AEye and HELLA will be demonstrating first results of their already existing cooperation at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, January 8th to 11th, 2019 (Booth #2100, Westgate Convention Center).

"HELLA is an ideal strategic partner for AEye as we look to ramp production capabilities to meet the demand of our OEM partners," said Blair LaCorte, President of AEye. "HELLA has an excellent track record working with automotive OEMs, and I anticipate great synergies as we look to roll out next generation perception capabilities that meet their needs both today, and in the future."

Frank Petznick, responsible for Automated Driving at HELLA, says: "HELLA is actively promoting the trend towards AD. The collaboration with AEye will provide us with additional opportunities to catalyze new functionality for ADAS and AD solutions that will redefine performance."

In December, Hella Ventures became a major shareholder of AEye as part of its $40M Series B round of financing.The first joint development project will start immediately, with the objective of a SOP in 2022.

For more information about AEye and Hella's partnership, please visit AEye's CES Booth #2100 at the Westgate Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with more than 40,000 employees at over 125 locations in some 35 countries. The HELLA Group develops and manufactures products for lighting technology and electronics for the automotive industry and also has one of the largest retail organizations for automotive parts, accessories, diagnostics, and services within Europe. With more than 7,000 people working in research and development, HELLA is one of the most important innovation drivers on the market. Furthermore, with sales of 7.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2017/2018, the HELLA Group is one of the top 40 automotive parts suppliers in the world and one of the 100 largest German industrial companies.

About AEye: AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR, a perception system that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Taiwania Capital, Intel Capital, Airbus Ventures. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.

