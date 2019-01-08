New branding encompasses Sensormatic Solutions' vision of fast forwarding retail by powering operational excellence and creating unique shopping experiences

Johnson Controls today announced a complete rebranding of its Tyco Retail Solutions offerings to Sensormatic Solutions.

As part of the new branding, Johnson Controls will stop using Tyco Retail Solutions to describe the business portfolio, moving to Sensormatic Solutions as the umbrella brand for its portfolio of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insights solutions. The Sensormatic, TrueVUE and ShopperTrak brands will be maintained to represent the company's three individual solution sets under the Sensormatic Solutions retail umbrella. Tyco will continue to be the leading security and fire products brand from Johnson Controls that customers have come to rely upon.

"True retail innovation and value are created at the intersection of operational excellence and shopping experience," said Bjoern Petersen, president, Sensormatic Solutions. "Through this brand shift, we will go to market with one of the world's most recognized retail solutions brands, reinforcing our commitment to providing secure, adaptive retail environments, and more accurate decision making. The Sensormatic Solutions name also provides us with a more dynamic growth profile as we pull all of our solutions under a single portfolio brand and we continue to innovate and build for the future. This is truly an exciting time for our customers, partners, and employees."

"The move from Tyco Retail Solutions to Sensormatic Solutions is more than a name change," said Kimberly Warne, vice president, marketing, Sensormatic Solutions. "This is an opportunity to clearly articulate our continued focus and commitment to being a transformational innovator and business partner to the retail industry, while paying tribute to our history and heritage."

Informed moments of truth

Connecting inventory, shopper and associate journeys with accurate and timely insights creates successful moments of truth that convert shoppers into buyers. The new Sensormatic Solutions helps retailers deliver frictionless, secure, personalized experiences by powering accurate decision-making across the enterprise. Sensormatic Solutions makes connections and bridges gaps across retail enterprises to deliver critical, real-time insights into inventory, shoppers, associates and the retail environment. The company protects assets and people by helping to ensure a safe and secure environment throughout the entire customer journey.

Sensormatic Solutions' scalable solutions and strategic insights enable retailers to confidently move into the future, bringing together online, mobile and in-store shopping for easy, personalized, enhanced experiences that shoppers love. By doing so, retailers can better anticipate change before it happens, so merchandise is available, associates are informed and empowered, and shoppers can safely engage with flexibility and ease.

"We are a trusted, global transformation enabler, creating a clear path to the future. An innovator who continues to invest in disruptive technologies, contributing to the evolution of our retailers and their brands," added Petersen. "The richness and depth of our data is best in class, driving higher responsiveness and more accurate predictions. We truly set the standard for secure, adaptive retail environments for shoppers everywhere."

"The digital world is radically changing the retail landscape and retailers are feeling the pressure to adjust their business operations to keep up. The customer defines their experience how, where, when and why engagement happens," said Leslie Hand, vice president for IDC Retail Insights. "In today's hyper-connected world, the new Sensormatic Solutions is well positioned to help retailers successfully engage with shoppers on all levels by integrating digital and non-digital strategies in the store."

The Sensormatic Solutions brand will make its debut at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show, Booth 1919, taking place January 13-15 in New York City.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is a global leader in enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

