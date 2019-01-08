sprite-preloader
OL GROUPE: SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT ON OL GROUPE'S LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS



Lyon, 3 january 2019



Under the liquidity contract between OL Groupe and Exane BNP Paribas, as of 31 december 2018 the liquidity account contained the following resources:

  • 294,270 OL Groupe shares
  • €190,984.59



As of the previous semi-annual reporting date (30 june 2018), the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 292,538 OL Groupe shares
  • €199,045



Jean-Michel Aulas

Chairman and CEO

------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56588-olg-030119-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-au-31-decembre-2018-gb.pdf

