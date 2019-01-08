OL GROUPE: SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT ON OL GROUPE'S LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS





Lyon, 3 january 2019





Under the liquidity contract between OL Groupe and Exane BNP Paribas, as of 31 december 2018 the liquidity account contained the following resources:

294,270 OL Groupe shares

€190,984.59





As of the previous semi-annual reporting date (30 june 2018), the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

292,538 OL Groupe shares

€199,045





Jean-Michel Aulas

Chairman and CEO

