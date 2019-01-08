Regulatory News:

In the context of a new leadership setup, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announced last november the appointment Olivier Baldassari, as Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer, joining on January 2019 the 1st

As such, Olivier Baldassari joins the Group Management Board.

Olivier Baldassari was previously Vice-President Operations and Logistics for the USA at Rexel, where he strongly contributed to the transformation of the activity. He has a recognized experience in Operations and in Technology as enablers of transformation, implemented across different business environment and cultures. Previously, he held different senior management positions at Rexel in France and Southern Europe, Delphi Corporation and at Smurfit Kappa.

In his new role and responsibilities on Countries and Operations, Olivier Baldassari will focus on the pursuit of the Group's transformation into a mobility service company », by addressing the following key priorities: aligning networks and countries' resources on the multi-brand and multi-activities strategy of the Group, performance optimization through operational excellence and value creation in terms of customer service, with a multi-channel approach supported by the acceleration of digitalization.

Olivier Baldassari comments: Europcar Mobility Group has become in a short period of time a major player in the mobility eco-system, offering a wide range of mobility solutions. At a time when faced with traffic congestion and struggle to reduce carbon footprint -, many public or private organizations think about the future of urban mobility, I'm convinced that offering an alternative to vehicle ownership is a model that makes sense. Even more, as technology and digital enable it.»

