EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on January 8, 2019, 5.45pm CETRegulated information - reporting share buybackEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between December 27, 2018 and January 7, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 27/12/2018 8,536 22.6642 193,462 28/12/2018 5,702 23.0181 131,249 31/12/2018 7,714 23.4197 180,660 02/01/2019 1,000 23.1500 23,150 03/01/2019 500 23.1500 11,575 04/01/2019 225 23.1000 5,198 07/01/2019 1,180 23.4059 27,619

Since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 74,901 shares at an average price of EUR 20.9997, representing in total EUR 1,572,895.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 168,045 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of January 7, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

