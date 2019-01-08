DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Statement Airbus SE: Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries 08-Jan-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 08 January 2019* *Airbus provides update on 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries* *Toulouse, 08 January 2019* - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms that it achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalisation of the auditing process. The final 2018 audited commercial aircraft order and delivery figures will be published after the market closure on Wednesday, 09 January 2019. * * * *About Airbus * Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Media contacts * Stefan SCHAFFRATH stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 616 095592 Rod STONE rod.stone@airbus.com +33 531 085826 08-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 764319 08-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

January 08, 2019 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)