Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) ("Blackstone") has been awarded Most Promising Long-Term Value Creation IPO, Switzerland 2018 by Capital Finance International ("CFI.co").

Blackstone received the reward in recognition of its dedication to opening new markets through it research and development programme. The company's long-term strategy is to invest in companies that seek to develop and extract battery metals ethically and from politically secure countries. It currently has a diversified global portfolio of investment interest in the cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, lithium and gold refineries that transform these metals into marketable products. It is also behind the development of the internationally released Blackstone Battery Code (BBC) system.

Blackstone is currently investing in developing a new generation of batteries for mobile phones, laptops and electric vehicles. It is the possibilities that this emerging technology offers from the company's testing programmes that CFI.co acknowledges, which could help one day, supply the wider global battery market. The judging panel were impressed by Blackstone's comprehensive research and development programme that explores new battery technologies and automated production processes, which could reduce battery production costs by up to 70%. CFI.co felt that Blackstone Resources deserves recognition for its innovation and vision, which led to the award.

Capital Finance International

Capital Finance International provides insight into some of the more complex areas of international finance and development issues both in print and online, with a particular emphasis on identifying examples and drivers of economic convergence. By combining its journalistic experience with reports from influential organisations, CFI.co delivers its 152,000 readers and subscribers a unique mix of views and opinions.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies and has developed the international recognized battery code system BBC.

