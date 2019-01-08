Information as per articles 421-34 and 421-36 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Information relating to liquidity agreement entrusted by Mediawan (Paris:MDW) to Exane BNP Paribas, on 31 December 2018 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 51,041

Cash balance available on liquidity account: 272,043.52€

It is recalled that on the last report on 30 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 3,015

Cash balance available on liquidity account: 292,112.50€

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

Mediawan, an independent European audiovisual content platform is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137 Ticker: MDW

For further information, please visit the Mediawan website (www.mediawan.fr

