M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Listing Rule 15.6.8 08-Jan-2019 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Quarterly Disclosure - 08 January 2019 In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 December 2018, it had no investments in other listed closed-ended investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment companies. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 For further information, please contact: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 01392 477500 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7124 EQS News ID: 764383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 08, 2019 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)