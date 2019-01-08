Four consulting firms Arcadis, AECOM, Jacobs and ERM lead the market for digital EHS services according to a ground-breaking benchmark of consulting firms offering EHS services produced by independent research firm Verdantix. Using its proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, Verdantix assessed the capability of nine firms to apply digital technologies to improve project execution and deploy EHS technology for their clients. Capabilities were evaluated across 18 focus areas and included both the firms' internal capacity building through digitization and expanded client-facing digital offerings. DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS), EY, Langan, Ramboll and Tetra Tech also feature in the assessment.

"We found that the market for digital EHS consulting is starting to gain momentum, but the existing players are not fully taking advantage of the potential impact of digitization," commented Isabel Velasco, Verdantix Industry Analyst. "Individual consulting firms are focused on either internalising their digital efforts to become more efficient or providing client-facing technology implementation services. Service firms would be well advised to enhance their efforts in both areas to achieve bottom-line growth and top-line revenue opportunities."

The benchmark is based on 113 performance criteria covering the digitization of projects for hazardous waste, impact assessments and site remediation as well as deployment of technology such as EHS analytics, digital health and safety training, wearables and EHS software. Key findings of the Green Quadrant Digital EHS Services 2019

Vendors leading the market for client-facing EHS digital services like ERM and Jacobs have enhanced their IT systems integration capabilities across EHS software, operational risk software, and IoT sensor networks.

Hiring Chief Digital Officers and expanding digital leadership is a key success factor for consultants like AECOM and Arcadis who have embedded digital into EHS project delivery.

Consultants are heavily investing in innovative practices for advanced analytics, 3D digital twin technologies, and VR for safety training.

"EHS consultants should take advantage of our research results and the developing interest in digital EHS services to chart their advancement and prioritize growth plans to become sector leaders," continued Velasco.

