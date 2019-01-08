Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/transatel-ubigi/
|TRANSATEL
|5921
| CES 2019
Jan 8 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
https://www.transatel.com/
https://twitter.com/transatel?lang=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQKVhVPnxcN-Aj8KvPLv_Q
https://www.linkedin.com/company/transatel/
About TRANSATEL
As the leading European MVNE/A (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler/Aggregator), Transatel has, since its inception in 2000, launched over 170 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) and built a strong expertise in Machine-to-Machine connectivity. Since 2014, the company has been offering an unparalleled cellular solution for global, multi-local data connectivity with eSIM capabilities for the IoT market, addressing the connected car, connected objects, and embedded connectivity markets.
Hélène de Lailhacar
+33174957436
helene.delailhacar@transatel.com