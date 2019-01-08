Telcos sector reinvent business models through BearingPoint//Beyond's digital platform solutions

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep up with the advancing digital age businesses must intelligently use the cloud and network to create a digital platform, failure to do so will dramatically affect your business negatively. The changes of digital have driven the Telco sector to act at speed to generate and invest in future growth. This has put the Telco sector in a position to support the rise of the digital platform and support businesses with as-a-service models to improve their business portfolio.

Enterprises of all sizes across all sectors are using the cloud, analytics, AI, IoT and 5G and more, now these technologies are being used to drive forward their digital transformations. Telcos have become even more important to support these changes and have a unique opportunity to take advantage supporting these transformation journeys of enterprises. The digital ecosystem that begins to develop forms from expanding the current business portfolio of products and services to include both solutions partners and technologies.

The digital platform solutions designed by BearingPoint//Beyond enable Telcos to adopt advanced digital business models and bring together the right partners to meet the increasing needs of customers, this creates a dynamic ecosystem to generate innovative new ideas and offerings. This new platform by BearingPoint//Beyond delivers solutions to give traditional businesses the start-up advantage.



Amazon Web Services is working with BearingPoint//Beyond to develop solutions which progress the digital business platform with AWS solutions and marketplace partners. Telcos have the opportunity to innovate without the need for massive, disruptive change. BearingPoint//Beyond's SaaS digital platform offerings allow Telcos to redevelop existing services and products swiftly and with lowered risk and minimal cost.



CSPs now have the ability to bring more compelling offerings to their customers in a highly automated way. Monetization of assets and data to expand offerings can be achieved by encompassing a wider partner ecosystem. Integrating these offerings into existing business portfolios, business models and IT landscapes becomes very quick and simple.

Find out how we are working together with AWS to propel your revenue in the new digital economy.

More information can be found on the BearingPoint//Beyond website.

Download the BearingPoint Telco Insight Guide with opinions from leading experts.

Book a demonstration of BearingPoint//Beyond to find out how they can benefit your business

