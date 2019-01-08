The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Sets Six Films for Production

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announced today that it has green lit six separate new movies to begin principal photography in the first two quarters of the year. Wonderfilm is on pace to meet its expected target of 17 produced films in the 2019 calendar year. Currently, 8 films are in production, with another 16 movies green lit for production in the near term. The additional six films add $22 million USD in total production budgets to Wonderfilm, bringing the current slate to ~$120 million USD.

Wonderfilm producers, Kirk Shaw, Jeff Bowler, Bret Saxon, Dan Grodnik and Randy Charach will be on film sets spread out on four continents - Europe, Australia, North America and Asia - over the coming months to oversee the Company's films, which include: Fishlake, Reciprocal Beat, Fight Ward, The Marvista Kids, Pitbull and Sought After ("the Movies").

"2019 is starting very strong for Wonderfilm with these six films being slated for production," commented Kirk Shaw, CEO, co-founder and executive producer of Wonderfilm. "By leveraging the Company's movie packaging strengths, each of the Company's films are pre-sold leaving minimal financial risk for the Company. Wonderfilm is one of the very few production companies with the creative and financing depth to develop, package and produce several films simultaneously."

About the Movies

Fishlake is an ensemble thriller. "If the guys from Clerks were working the night shift and the guys from Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels came in, you'd have Fishlake." Scott Weintrob (Top Gear, Fastest Car) will be directing. Wonderfilm will produce along with Peter Block (Rambo, Saw, Crank, The Bank Job) and James Huntsman and his Blue Fox Entertainment.

Reciprocal Beat is a gritty film that follows a young, fresh out of jail ex-con trying to reconnect with his estranged son, as dirty cops, his parole officer and what seems like the entire local crime world try to end him. Reciprocal Beat will be directed by Tomer Almagor and produced by Wonderfilm's Jeff Bowler along with Gabrielle Smith Almagor.

Fight Ward is a psychological thriller set in a twisted mental ward. Michael Winnick will direct, while Steven Dell and John Lewis will produce alongside Wonderfilm.

The Marvista Kids is a poignant yet hilarious story set in the world of the Southern California rehab culture. Written by stand-up comedian cult legend Shelton Bradshaw, Marvista Kids is being directed by Ben Peyser and produced by Wonderfilm along with Shyam Sengupta, Chris Cash, Omar Martinez and Shelton Bradshaw.

Pitbull, scheduled to begin shooting in June, is a heartwarming romantic comedy in the vain of Sweet Home Alabama and Hitch. Pitbull was written by best-selling author James Houston Turner.

Sought After is an edge of your seat action thriller written and to be directed by Mark Jackson, whose most recent film Geezas was deftly layered. Sought After is the story of a feisty young woman, snatched by a charming human trafficker, with 48 hours to draw from her past to save herself and what remains of her family.

Wonderfilm is pleased to provide updates to investors as it continues to execute its ambitious business plan in a rapid and sustained manner.

Kirk Shaw

Producer & Board of Directors:

Over his 30-year career, Kirk's producer credits exceed 230 movies and six series making him Hollywood's second most prolific film producer in history. Best known for his business and financing prowess, Kirk has contributed his talents to both U.S. television series and feature films, including the Oscar winning, "The Hurt Locker." Kirk's worked with all major studios, plus many notable "A" list stars such as Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Woody Harrelson, Kim Basinger, John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane and Cuba Gooding Jr. Among his many past successes, is the creation of Canada's largest production company, Insight Film Studios, which in 2007 and 08 did $100 million consolidated revenue each year. To jump-start Wonderfilm's production acquisitions and library exploitation, Kirk vended 46 completed movies into Wonderfilm.

As CEO of Wonderfilm, Kirk remains on the cutting edge of industry trends, actively shaping Wonderfilm's financing and production packaging to meet the demands of a fast-changing industry.

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

