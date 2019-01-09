HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Coinsuper Fintech ("Coinsuper" or "Company"), the Hong Kong based cryptocurrency exchange, announces the completion of its Pre-Series B equity financing. This latest round was led by London based investor, Unbound and joined by Silicon Valley based investor, Fin Venture Capital. Existing investors, Sky9 Capital and West World, also participated. Together with the previous equity series A financing in June 2018, Coinsuper is backed by top tier investors and global strategic partners, which allows the Company to propel its vision to connect traditional financial markets with the evolving crypto landscape."The triumphant fundraising is a proof of investors' interest and confidence in our vision to provide an institutional grade platform and ecosystem to our customers," said Karen Chen, Co-founder and Chairman of Coinsuper. "We believe it's a good time to build a strong foundation, and we're delighted to have new investors and receive further endorsement from existing shareholders which will enable us to grow and demonstrate the full potential of the company, and to move into the next regulatory era."The funding will enable the virtual asset trading platform to extend its ecosystem to serve Professional Investors covering fiat to crypto and crypto to crypto trading, clearing, settlement, custodial, and block trade services.Shravin Mittal, founder of Unbound, said: "We are excited to partner with Coinsuper as a long-term investor. We believe the cryptocurrency ecosystem has enormous potential and are excited about the long-term vision of the company."Ron Cao, Founder and Partner, added: "We believe in Coinsuper's top-tier team and their vision of bringing blockchain to the world using world-class operations, compliance and security standards. Sky9 is excited to be part of their on-going journey."Logan Allin, the General Partner at Fin VC also remarked: "We are delighted to join this round and work with outstanding entrepreneurs building enterprise blockchain technology to address to the growing needs in digital asset management. We believe the company is well positioned to be one of the top global platforms in the space and are excited for the journey ahead."About CoinsuperHong Kong-based Coinsuper launched its trading platform in Feb 2018. It is the top virtual asset trading platform opeartor led by former top-notched financial industry veterans and digital asset evangelists. The established background has well proven to provide industry know-how to combine the traditional financial market with the crypto landscape. Coinsuper leverages their network to bring financial institutions, professional investors and alliance partners to accelerate the path towards the crypto market. We are also well trusted by our strategic partners and investors including Pantera, ChinaEquity, Ausvic, 8 Decimal, New Focus Auto, Cash Financials, Sky9, Guosheng International, Chunda and Juntong, among others."Coinsuper Club" was formed together with 16 leading virtual asset and blockchain institutions. The members of Coinsuper Club will leverage their profound backgrounds in the capital market in concerted efforts with Coinsuper to craft a closed loop of shared interest and multilateral benefits for all investors, project issuers and CEN investors with focuses on compliant development, listing resources, investment and financing, among other key pillars.About UnboundUnbound, a global investment firm headquartered in London, provides long-term capital to disruptive technology companies. Its portfolio includes Databricks, mPharma & Omni:us amongst others. Unbound was founded by Shravin Bharti Mittal, who is also a Director of Bharti Global Ltd (Bharti family office). Bharti Global has investments in telecommunications, technology, energy and hospitality.About Fin Venture CapitalFin VC is a globally focused venture capital firm, headquartered in Silicon Valley, focused on investing in and supporting early stage FinTech companies. Since its inception, Fin VC has backed many companies with strong global growth including SoFi, Figure, Tradeshift, Onfido, DRIAV, and Aiera.About Sky9 CapitalSky9 Capital is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage opportunities in internet, enterprise and deep-tech sectors in China. The firm invests with a systematic, analytical and conviction-based approach backing China's most promising next-generation entrepreneurs. The partners of Sky9 Capital have historically led or participated in the early-stage investments in many of China's leading technology companies, including eBroker, FaceU/Toutiao, FangDD, Innolight, ManBang Group, Meituan/Dianping, PinDuoDuo, PPDai, QingCloud, Rong360, Tujia, ZhaoYou, and more.