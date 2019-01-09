Bilfinger and Teknokon Have Been Awarded a Maintenance and Repair Services Frame Work Agreement by TUPRAS for Izmir Refinery

DUBAI, UAE, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

• Agreement marks Bilfinger's inroad into Turkey's refining sector

• Agreement signifies the strategic attributes of Bilfinger Maintenance Concept (BMC), to drive productivity and reduce cost

Bilfinger, an international leading engineering and industrial services provider and Teknokon, a renowned multi-disciplinary group headquartered in Istanbul, have been awarded a contract by Tupras to render maintenance and repair services for the Tupras' Izmir refinery.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805666/Bilfinger_Logo.jpg )



The contract award underscores Bilfinger's growth strategy in the Middle East region and demonstrates the strategic value-add of the advanced solutions such as BMC in the Refining & Petrochemical sector.

"We are proud of being awarded this contract and are equally grateful for Tupras' invaluable trust. This is an important milestone for Bilfinger in the Middle East and represents a big step forward, in servicing the growing Refining and Petrochemical sector in the region," Ali Vezvaei, President & CEO of Bilfinger Middle East, commented.

Mr. Erkan Ergin, Chairman of Teknokon Group, commented: "We are very pleased to have been entrusted by Tupras for such an important maintenance contract. We strongly believe that our skilled resources coupled with the strong knowhow and capabilities of Bilfinger will enable us to provide the customers with unique solutions and services."

Bilfinger is a leading international engineering and industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two business segments: Engineering and Technologies and Maintenance, Modifications & Operations. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochem, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.044 billion in financial year 2017.

