Wirecard Digitizes Intermodal Transport With Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures Qixxit

MUNICH and BERLIN, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The mobility platform currently has around half a million users

Qixxit users can now pay for their cross-country trips directly in the app

By integrating Apple Pay, Wirecard offers all Qixxit users more flexibility in digital payments

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is driving the digitalization of the travel industry and enabling digital payments for the Qixxit mobility platform. Qixxit is part of Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures GmbH and is an intermodal mobility portal. Within seconds, Qixxit compares the three main methods of transportation for trips - train, long-distance bus and plane - in a search query and combines the connections to create a correlated journey chain. Thanks to Wirecard, customers can use Apple Pay as a new payment method for in-app payments. By integrating Apple Pay, Wirecard offers all Qixxit users more flexibility in digital payments. Currently, around 500,000 people already use the Qixxit service on a regular basis.

The organization and booking of trips via browser or app is becoming increasingly popular. Worldwide, the eTravel market is expected to grow by over 30 percent to a total sales volume of almost one billion euros by 2023. In this context, the online mobility services segment currently holds the largest share with more than 400 million euros worldwide.

"We have continuously developed our travel app over the last few months and geared it to the needs of our users and their feedback. Travelers want a service that offers everything in one place: smart connections, transparent fares and tickets. Together with our new partner Wirecard, we are proud to be one of the first eTravel providers to offer Apple Pay as a digital payment method," says Stefan Kellner, CEO of Qixxit.

Jan Rübel, Head of Sales Travel & Transport at Wirecard, adds, "We are excited to partner with Qixxit to offer hundreds of thousands of users an innovative and convenient booking experience. The topic of intermodal mobility is setting a trend for the entire industry. Mobility services providers can benefit from Wirecard's platform, in order to digitize more and more processes in the travel industry."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Qixxit:

The digital travel planner Qixxit connects long-distance buses, trains and flights to make a correlated route and creates an individual travel plan. For the first time, travelers receive everything in one place: smart connections, affordable and accurate fares and tickets. An international team works at the Berlin startup to make travel easier for everyone. Qixxit is part of Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures GmbH. More under http://www.qixxit.com .