Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: strong rebound in production in H2, reaching an all-time high 09-Jan-2019 / 07:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes today its FY 2018 preliminary power production data. "To joyfully start this new year, I am glad to share that we have set a new high in the second semester of 2018, with production reaching 1.28 TWh, up by 59% compared with the first semester. This performance was driven by good wind conditions in Brazil and high availability rates globally, thanks to our effective operation and maintenance program. These record production levels support our outlook for an overall strong second half of 2018 and allow us to start 2019 full of confidence: records are made to be broken!" comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. Preliminary production data by semester in GWh H2 2018 H1 2018 H2/H1 Var. Brazil 1,191 722 +65% France 57 56 +1% French Guiana 21 19 +12% Rest of the world 8 8 +0% Total 1,277 804 +59% Comments on H2 electricity production · Brazil: excellent overall performance in the second half of 2018, with good wind conditions and availability rates resulting in a 65% increase in production compared with the first half of 2018; · Metropolitan France: new solar plants commissioned in the second half offset seasonality effect and mixed climate conditions; · French Guiana: the Mana hydro plant drove the good performance. Confirmed short-term outlook Continuing the Q3 2018 momentum and based on positive trends announced in the H1 results communication, Voltalia confirms the short-term outlook of a materially higher profitability in H2 compared with H1. Preliminary report on electricity production Total production Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Total by area and by energy FY 2018 in GWh Brazil 1,873.1 40.2 1,913.4 France 93.0 19.9 112.9 French Guiana 4.6 10.6 24.1 39.3 United Kingdom 7.8 7.8 Greece 6.9 6.9 Portugal 1.2 1.2 Total 1,966.1 40.4 10.6 24.1 40.2 2,081.4 Installed Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid As of capacity 12/31/2018 by area and by energy In MW Brazil 417.3 16.0 433.3 France 42.2 23.7 65.9 French Guiana 4.5 1.7 5.4 11.6 United Kingdom 7.3 7.3 Greece 4.7 4.7 Portugal 1.0 1.0 Total 459.5 41.2 1.7 5.4 16.0 523.8 Next on the agenda: Q4 2018 revenues on January 23, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Lauzon Press contact: J. Jullia Investor relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 56 88 11 +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EKALSPLJKD [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 764439 09-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=764439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a6748c26c7d3dccb71ba4de02467cfa4&application_id=764439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

