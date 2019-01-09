SpareBank 1 SMN: Invitation to presentation of preliminary annual accounts 2018

Time: Thursday 7 February 2019 at 05.00 PM
Place: Sentralen, Øvre Slottsgate 3, Oslo
The presentation is in norwegian and will be made by :
- SpareBank 1 SMN: CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal
- SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge: CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Rolf Eigil Bygdnes
The presentation will also be made by webcast, and the link will appear on smn.no here (https://www.sparebank1.no/en/smn/about-us/investor/financial-info/quarterly-and-annual-reports.html). SpareBank 1 SMN will publish its preliminary annual results on the website on Wednesday 6 February at 03.00 PM.
After the presentation all participants are cordially invited for tapas. With regard to the dinner we request registration by 4 February.
Click here for registration to the presentation and dinner: https://response.questback.com/sparebank1gruppenasa/ayubnucvpy (https://response.questback.com/sparebank1gruppenasa/ayubnucvpy)
Welcome!
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
