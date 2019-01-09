Cybereason's Newest Customer is Premier Foods of Great Britain

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity threat detection, hunting and response solution, today announced that Premier Foods, one of the world's largest food manufacturers, is the company's newest customer. Cybereason worked jointly with CDW, a multi-billion dollar technology solutions provider, on this newest customer contract.

"Cybereason clearly differentiated itself during a competitive evaluation process and with its innovative approach and ability to correlate incidents, help us combat sophisticated threat actors. Persistent adversaries will continue to find their way into networks through an increasingly expanding attack service and Cybereason will help us to identify potential threats immediately," said Gareth Byrne-Perkins, Head of Technology & Services, Premier Foods.

"Cybereason is thrilled to have worked closely with CDW on our newest joint customer, Premier Foods, the maker of many iconic food brands in Great Britain. Premier Foods is one of the growing number of manufacturers, not only in Great Britain but throughout the world, that concluded Cybereason's advanced, award-winning threat hunting solutions will give them visibility into potential network trouble spots and the ability to quickly investigate," said Sam Schofield, Regional Vice President, UK, Ireland, Cybereason.

"CDW partners with Cybereason to provide our customers with the latest tools and services required to provide visibility and analysis of modern sophisticated threats, to help them reduce the risk of a security breach," said Richard Enderby, Practice Lead, Cybersecurity at CDW UK. "With Cybereason's AI Hunting Platform, customers have access to a full-stack offering of EDR, next-gen AV, anti-ransomware, file-less malware protection and security services, and we're excited to work with Cybereason to deliver their state-of-the-art endpoint security solutions."

Cybereason is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world. Founded in 2012 by Lior Div and co-founders Yossi Naar and Yonatan Striem-Amit, Cybereason has exploded from a three-person team to more than 450 employees globally.

