DGAP-Media / 2019-01-09 / 09:30 *PRESS RELEASE* *CTS EVENTIM is official ticketing partner of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships 2019 in Hamburg* · Advance sale on eventim.de has already started · CTS EVENTIM is handling the ticketing for a total of five World Championships in 2019 Munich/Hamburg, 9 January 2019. CTS EVENTIM, an internationally leading provider of ticketing and live entertainment, is the official ticketing partner for the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, which will take place from 28 June to 7 July 2019 at Hamburg's 'Am Rothenbaum' Stadium. CTS EVENTIM exclusively markets tickets for all ten match days. This covers the women's as well as the men's competition. Julian de Grahl, Managing Director EVENTIM Sports, commented: 'We are very excited to be contributing to the success of yet another top-class sports event. Being a part of the Beach Volleyball World Championship, along with four other world championships in 2019, is both recognition and incentive for us. We thank the organisers for their trust in our products and services, and are already filled with eager anticipation of an exciting tournament in front of packed stands.' During the Beach Volleyball World Cup 2019, 48 teams will play for prize money totalling one million euros. All matches will take place in the historic Am Rothenbaum stadium in Hamburg's Harvestehude district, where the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals were already held in 2017 and 2018. As many as 11,500 spectators will be seated in the stadium on every tournament day during the upcoming World Championships. Reinhard Lischka, COO of the tournament's organiser Beach Majors GmbH, gave the rationale behind the decision for CTS EVENTIM: 'The 2019 Beach Volleyball World Cup is one of the absolute sporting highlights of the year. We want to present the world with the exuberant atmosphere that surrounds this fascinating event while also making the visit to 'Am Rothenbaum' as convenient as possible for all fans. Which is why, in CTS EVENTIM, we have chosen a partner whose outstanding reach not only will help us to fill the stands, but who have convinced us with their expertise regarding international sporting events.' CTS EVENTIM has handled the ticketing for many renowned major sporting events in the past, including the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Sochi (2014), the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships in Russia (2016) and Germany/France (2017) and, a few months ago, the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championships in Bulgaria and Italy. In 2019, CTS EVENTIM will serve as the ticketing partner for the IHF Men's Handball World Championships (which start tomorrow), the FIL Luge World Championships (Germany), the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships (Sweden), and the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships (Austria). *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and _live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', __'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion euros in revenues in 23 countries._ *For further information, contact:* Corporate Communications: Christian Steinhof Head of Corporate Communications Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299 christian.steinhof@eventim.de _Investor Relations:_ Marco Haeckermann Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy _Tel.: +49.421.3666.270_ marco.haeckermann@eventim.de End of Media Release Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 2019-01-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Rablstr. 26 81669 München Germany Phone: 0421/ 3666-233 Fax: 0421/ 3666-290 E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de Internet: www.eventim.de ISIN: DE0005470306 WKN: 547030 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 764501 2019-01-09

