Medasense Announces Compatibility with Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors

Medasense Biometrics Ltd., developer of the physiological pain-response monitoring technology (NOL ?- the Nociception Level Index), now supports Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors for anesthesia and critical care monitoring.

Commercially available in Europe, Canada, and Australia, Medasense's PMD-200 monitor and its NOL index, help clinicians to optimise patient's pain management by monitoring the nociceptive (pain response) state in situations where patients are unable to communicate, especially in surgery under general anaesthesia and in critical care. A recent positive outcome study demonstrated reduced opioid-consumption and improved hemodynamic stability in patients undergoing major surgery guided by the NOL technology.

The new PMD-200 SW (1.0.0.29) is compatible with a wide range of Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors throughout the Philips EC10IntelliBridge Open Interface driver and the EC5 ID Module #104. Technology connectivity enables clinicians to have a reliable, consolidated view of changes in pain response (nociception) level, integrated within their vital sign monitor and saved into their electronical medical record (EMR).



Galit Zuckerman-Stark, Medasense CEO and founder said: "With the clinical community long considering pain assessment as an important measurement of patient wellbeing, this cooperation marks new ground in making NOL the new standard of care for pain-response monitoring. We will continue our innovative developments and collaborations with industry leaderssuch as Philips, to make our technology available to as many health care organizations as possible in our mission to improve patient safety and outcomes."

Medasense develops innovative medical devices and applications in the field of physiological pain response monitoring. The NOL (nociception Level Index) technology is based on proprietary signal acquisition sensor platform, and advanced algorithms which identify and grade the physiological pain response patterns. NOL technology enables clinicians to optimize pain control treatment and by that, minimize adverse events, improve clinical outcomes and reduce costs.

PMD-200 and its NOL index are not commercially available in the U.S.

