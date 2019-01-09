Frankfurt am Main (ots) -



- EUR 1 billion of loan requests in 2018 - EUR 100 million of loans arranged for the German Mittelstand - Strong credit investor base allowing 100% funding of loans - creditshelf management expects growth momentum to continue in 2019 with further investments into technology allow even faster loan origination



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany, has broken a new lending milestone: In 2018 alone, creditshelf has processed loan requests totalling EUR 1 billion. Since inception, the company has arranged more than EUR 100 million of loans to German SMEs helping them to grow their businesses and ultimately support more than 5,000 jobs in Germany.



creditshelf is establishing itself more and more as a trusted partner to German SMEs increasing its footprint: For the full year 2018 the company has processed loan requests worth EUR 1 billion compared to EUR 450 million for the previous year continuing its strong multi-year growth trajectory. Also, the volume of arranged loans has hit a new record. "Having arranged EUR 100 million of loans to German SME is an important milestone in the history of creditshelf and we are very proud to support the Mittelstand, and the German economy", says creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe. "SME clients are increasingly turning to online channels when it comes to financing solutions due to efficiency and convenience. This shows that amongst other financing alternatives our product gains relative importance", he adds.



Over the past years, creditshelf has built a strong base of professional and institutional credit investors backing the loans on its platform. These investors comprise of dedicated fund and asset managers, endowments, banks as well as cash rich corporates. "Being able to attract different types of investors and sources of capital is key as it has allowed us to fund a 100% of the loans we have presented on our platform", explains Dr. Daniel Bartsch, creditshelf COO and co-founder. Currently, creditshelf is negotiating with a number of additional key investors aiming to strengthen its funding base even further.



With a view on 2019, creditshelf management is optimistic to continue the growth story. "We see significantly more client flow and expect this trend to continue through 2019", says Dr. Daniel Bartsch. One of the key areas for investment is technology to increase operational efficiency and cut down loan processing times allowing even faster loan originations. "Select investments will allow us to make better, faster loans attracting additional investors and cheaper funding, which will help us attract more borrowers", explains creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe.



About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com



creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany that enables loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. creditshelf, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt/Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a provider of SME financing, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to broker unsecured loans and thus enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME financing. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers and the provision of credit scoring and an indicative coupon margin. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.



