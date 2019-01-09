Subex Diversifies Into New Verticals With the Launch of CrunchMetrics

BANGALORE, India, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new brand providesautomated AI-based anomaly detectionto the Telecom, Retail and FinTech verticals at launch

Subex, a leading telecom analytics solution provider, today announced the launch of a new brand, CrunchMetrics , an advanced anomaly detection system designed to help organizations discover business opportunities and mitigate risks in real-time. It leverages the combined power of statistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to sift through data and identify anomalies that are a representation of business impact. CrunchMetrics is vertical agnostic and has a wide range of use cases for Telecom, Retail and FinTech verticals at launch. CrunchMetrics is a division of Subex Digital LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Subex Limited.

Rapid digitalization across industries today has led to a massive explosion of data volumes where years' worth of data in the last decade is now being generated in the matter of a few hours. While organizations are doing reasonably well to capture and store this data, the mechanisms to truly make use of such huge volumes of data are unable to match the current volumes and velocity of data being generated. Due to this challenge, organisations fall short of responding to significant changes which can improve business critical functions. Addressing this gap, CrunchMetrics brings to the table real-time anomaly detection helping organizations find the 'needle in the haystack', thereby facilitating low latency decision making. Through the launch of CrunchMetrics, Subex aims to address a huge market that is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2022 and will to cater to a variety of verticals.

Commenting on this launch, Vinod Kumar, CEO and MD, Subex said, "We are delighted to launch CrunchMetrics, a new brand within our overall portfolio. The addressable problem and the market size is huge, and with our focused efforts and investments, we are confident of creating an impact by delivering value to our customers. With over two decades of experience in handling large volumes of complex data, we thoroughly understand the art of handling the data and putting it to good use. We have already begun engaging our customers and the initial response has been very encouraging. From a business perspective CrunchMetrics marks our entry into areas beyond the telecom domain, such as the booming FinTech and Retail segments that are significant consumers of data."

Justin van der Lande, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason said, "Businesses today are generating massive amounts of data. Discovering opportunities or insights using traditional BI systems or rules-based systems is becoming harder and more expensive, slowing the take-up data-driven automations. An AI-based anomaly detection solution can help in enabling smarter decision making and reducing time to discovery by removing much of the complexity needed to model data trends and to quickly spot any changes to them."

CrunchMetrics is a completely automated solution that enables organizations to identify business incidents that are otherwise hard to detect. Through self-learning algorithms, it evolves continuously basis insights acquired from the latest incidents. Some of the benefits include focused attention on incidents that matter, reduction in decision-making latency, ability to uncover new opportunities, and diminishing losses due to hidden trends.

"CrunchMetrics adopts new-age technologies such as AI and ML to interpret data, making it a flexible channel that organizations can leverage to make business decisions in a timely manner. Further, it seamlessly integrates with existing systems through simple mechanisms such as web-services or Application Programming Interface (APIs) enabling organizations to uncover new opportunities that can further be leveraged by them," said Shankar Roddam, Chief Operating Officer, Subex.

About Subex

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solutions provider, enabling a digital future for global telcos.

Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs globally achieve competitive advantage. By leveraging data which is gathered across networks, customers, and systems coupled with its domain knowledge and the capabilities of its core solutions, Subex helps CSPs to drive new business models, enhance customer experience and optimize enterprises.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Asset Assurance and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.