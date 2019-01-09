Edison Investment Research - Property - Custodian REIT: With its balanced portfolio of regional UK commercial real estate, Custodian REIT (CREI) continued to produce good returns through H119 while selectively growing the portfolio. The company says that barring unforeseen circumstances, it is well placed to meet its target of paying a fully covered aggregate DPS of 6.55p for the year, and targets further sustainable growth through accretive acquisitions and active management of the existing portfolio.ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

