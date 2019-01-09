Technavio's global sausage casings market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005316/en/

Technavio's global sausage casings market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising number of organized retailing outlets that offer processed meat products will be one of the major trends in the global sausage casings marketduring 2019-2023. An increase is being witnessed in the number of organized retailing stores such as supermarkets that offer meat products due to the rapid growth in the demand for processed meat from quick food restaurants and households. The factors such as low cost, less time for cooking, and cheap prices of processed meats have increased their popularity among restaurants and households.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global sausage casings market is the increasing household consumption of processed meat:

Global sausage casings market: Increasing household consumption of processed meat

There has been an increase in the consumption of processed meat for household preparations. The time available for cooking has reduced because of the increased urban population and hectic work life. The processed food industry offers minced meat in the form of sausages that is easy to cook at a minimal time. This has led to increased demand for sausage casings over the last decade and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The modern work style patterns have promoted the need for processed food items as they are tasty, low-cost, and time-saving. The convenience in packaging sausages to workplaces in the form of sandwich, burgers or hot dogs have increased the popularity for sausages in the household application. The demand for sausages and hence, sausage casings is expected to rise due to the rising urban population."

Global sausage casings market: Segmentation analysis

This global sausage casings market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (artificial and natural) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the artificial segment held the largest sausage casings market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 55% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 43% share. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005316/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com