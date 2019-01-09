Technavio analysts forecast the global frac services market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005328/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global frac services market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of supercritical carbon dioxide in fracking is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global frac services market 2019-2023. Supercritical CO2 has been introduced as a replacement to water use in the entire fracking process. Some of the advantages offered by supercritical CO2 are reduced dependency on water for the operation, CO2 can be easily captured and reused for the process, and it is more efficient in fracturing the rock. This helps in making the whole process easier.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global frac services market is the rising investments in shale oil and gas:

Global frac services market: Rising investments in shale oil and gas

Shale is a low permeability sedimentary rock formation, which contains trapped oil and gas inside it. To harness oil and gas from shale rocks, the hydraulic fracturing process is used. Pressure is applied on the rock formations by using a combination of water, sand, detergents, and other stimulation fluids to fracture the rock and permit the oil and gas to rise to the surface, where it is collected for processing.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The US, Canada, China, and Argentina are the four major countries that produce shale oil and gas for commercial use. The US is the largest producer of shale oil and gas in the world. Shale oil and gas production has increased, particularly in the US in the last decade and large investments are being redirected toward adopting the hydraulic fracturing process for unconventional oil and gas production."

Global frac services market: Segmentation analysis

The global frac services market research report provides market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The onshore segment held the largest frac services market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 97% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for nearly 91% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005328/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com