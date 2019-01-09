Kia Soul is Named the Cheapest Car to Insure in 2019, Says 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Has Just Released an Article that Lists the 10 Most Affordable Cars to Insure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / Drivers who are resolving to spend less money in 2019 on car insurance now have a great resource to help them achieve their goal. 4AutoInsuranceQuote has just released a new article titled 'The Cheapest Cars to Insure for 2019.' The article uses a Top 10 format to list the vehicles that cost the least to insure.

To read the article in its entirety and learn why the Kia Soul came in as the cheapest vehicle for its auto insurance rates, please visit https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/cheapest-cars-to-insure/.

As the article notes, insurance is definitely a significant part of the cost of car ownership. While drivers might be excited about the great deal they got on their dream car, they may be discouraged to learn that their insurance premiums are about to go through the roof. This knowledge, along with their on-going determination to help drivers save as much money on their car insurance as possible, inspired the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote to research which vehicles will be the cheapest to insure in 2019. Starting off the list at Number 10 is the Toyota Tundra, which weighs in with an average premium of $1,500 a year. While some drivers might be surprised to see a truck making the list, the article points out that trucks can often be cheaper to insure due in part to their lack of interior space. For drivers who are in the market for a crossover, the Mazda CX-5 Sport also makes the list, with an average yearly premium of $1,250. 'The Mazda CX-5 Sport is a smaller crossover that's still a lot of fun to drive. Not only do CX-5 Sport owners enjoy crisp handling, but they also enjoy some of the cheapest car insurance premiums in the United States,' the article notes, adding that the Mazda CX-3 Sport also makes the Top 10 list, with the annual premiums averaging $10 less at $1,240. The winner of the cheapest auto insurance premium contest is the Kia Soul, which costs an average of $1,190. 'Kia Soul drivers can expect to pay similarly cheap insurance premiums to Kia Sportage, Sorento, and Optima drivers, as all four vehicles are associated with low premiums,' the article notes. About 4AutoInsuranceQuote: 4AutoInsuranceQuote is the premier destination for comparing auto insurance quotes in the United States. In business since 2008, 4AutoInsuranceQuote has helped over 5 million customers save money on their monthly car insurance bill. Please visit https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com today to see how much drivers can save. Contact: John Smith

