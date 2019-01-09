Technavio analysts forecast the global radiation therapy equipment market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005341/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global radiation therapy equipment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advances in technology is one of the major trends in the global radiation therapy equipment market 2019-2023. Technology plays a vital role in the development of medical devices by enhancing the precision rate of devices. This helps in providing a higher success rate and increases the usability of devices. Vendors have been focusing on developing innovative and superior technologies and equipment to overcome the shortcomings of the old systems. Hence, they are introducing new radiation therapy equipment as well as launching upgraded products, which help to provide better operability and results.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global radiation therapy equipment market is the rise in the prevalence of cancer:

Global radiation therapy equipment market: Rise in prevalence of cancer

The demand for radiation therapy equipment is growing with the increasing number of cancer cases. The risk factors for cancer include lifestyle changes, rise in the aging population, environmental factors, genetics, urbanization associated with pollution, and changing diet patterns.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "One in three individuals develop some form of cancer during their lifetime. Over 200 different types of cancer are being diagnosed every day. Consequently, the demand for radiation therapy equipment is increasing due to the increasing number of cancer patients globally as survivors of cancer require radiotherapy for treatment."

Global radiation therapy equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global radiation therapy equipment market research report provides market segmentation by product (external and internal) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The external segment held the largest radiation therapy equipment market share in 2018, accounting for about 87% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005341/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com