Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 08-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.55p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16