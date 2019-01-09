WeHealth by Servier, the e-health department of Servier Group, and PathMaker Neurosystems, a pioneering clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today the closing of a partnership agreement to develop and commercialize the first neuromodulation technology for non-invasive treatment of spasticity. The agreement between WeHealth and PathMaker establishes an exclusive world-wide distribution arrangement, excluding the U.S. and Japan, for PathMaker's MyoRegulator device.

As part of the agreement, WeHealth will fund a recently initiated European clinical trial evaluating MyoRegulator for non-invasive treatment of spasticity secondary to stroke, which is currently being conducted by France's prestigious Brain and Spine Institute (Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière ICM) at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. WeHealth will also fund a larger European clinical trial intended to support reimbursement coverage. PathMaker will receive an upfront payment, clinical/regulatory milestones and commercial royalties from future sales of the device and disposables (single-use electrodes) in the Servier territories.

"We are excited by WeHealth's commitment to advancing next-generation treatments for chronic neuromotor conditions," said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. "This significant partnership will provide a large number of patients with access to this breakthrough non-invasive treatment through WeHealth's international presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the patients waiting for meaningful and safe treatment, and on the development of our company."

"The MyoRegulator device has clear and groundbreaking benefits for patients with serious neurological conditions. Our partnership with PathMaker represents an opportunity for WeHealth to contribute to the advancement of a truly novel technology that is moving the field of bioelectronic medicine forward," said Dr. David Guez, General Director of WeHealth by Servier. "This is WeHealth's first-ever partnership in the field of neurology."

About Spasticity

Spasticity is a chronic condition characterized by painful muscle contractions and is common in patients following stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders. It affects an estimated 12 million people worldwide. Current treatments of the disorder include pharmacological agents, botulinum toxin injections and intrathecal baclofen, which are often costly and result in undesired side-effects.

About MyoRegulatorTM and DoubleStimTM technology

The MyoRegulator system is a microprocessor-controlled device that uses PathMaker's patent-protected DoubleStim technology to deliver synchronized stimulation at two sites along the neural axis via two pairs of disposable skin-surface electrodes. Through precisely sequenced and targeted multi-site stimulation directed at the spinal outflow and peripheral nerve leading to the muscle of interest, this proprietary approach modulates neural activity to suppress hyperexcitable spinal neurons involved in spasticity. Clinical results from a recently completed US study at Northwell Health evaluating the effect of MyoRegulator treatment on post-stroke spasticity were presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in November 2018.

About WeHealth by Servier

Launched in November 2016, WeHealth by Servier, the eHealth department of the Servier Group aims to improve the daily lives of patients and health professionals alike using digital means. WeHealth by Servier proposes innovative digital and connected solutions and services by making the most of collected data, to ensure better individual monitoring of the patient and to better prevent and predict the evolution of disease. In an open innovative approach, WeHealth by Servier identifies the most promising start-ups in e-health, in France and internationally, to co-develop solutions. In this way, WeHealth by Servier contributes to the creation of an ecosystem of partners to facilitate and accelerate the development, industrialization and distribution of innovations and to render them accessible to the greatest number.

About PathMaker Neurosystems

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with chronic neuromotor conditions. With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), we are collaborating with world-class institutions to rapidly bring to market disruptive products for treating spasticity, paralysis and muscle weakness. More than 48 million patients in the U.S., Europe and China suffer disabilities due to stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive neurotherapy for patients suffering from chronic neuromotor conditions. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

