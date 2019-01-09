BloombergNEF figures show financial vehicles linked to environmental and/or social benefits amounted to $247bn worldwide in 2018. The US led the way, almost entirely because state-backed mortgage provider Fannie Mae issued $19.8bn worth of green home loans.Sustainable finance continued its upward trend worldwide in 2018, according to figures compiled by BloombergNEF, and U.S. government-backed mortgage provider Fannie Mae again earned the plaudits for its green home loans. Since records began with the introduction of green bonds - financing instruments with an environmental and/or social benefit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...