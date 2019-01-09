The "EU - Rice Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU rice market, providing a detailed survey and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market projections.

The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Data Coverage

Rice market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Rice production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for rice (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Rice market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Most Promising Products

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

7. Production

8. Imports

9. Exports

10. Profiles of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67v9m9/the_eu_rice?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005388/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Rice and Rice Products