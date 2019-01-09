Millicom common shares to begin trading on NASDAQ Stock Market in the U.S.

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Millicom International Cellular SA, a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America, announced today that its common shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the U.S. under ticker symbol TIGO. This new listing complements the company's existing Swedish Depository Receipt (SDR) listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, where the ticker has been changed from MIC_SDB to TIGO_SDB, effective earlier today. Millicom shareholders who wish to convert their holdings from SDRs into common shares tradeable on Nasdaq in the U.S. can do so by contacting SEB[1], the Swedish agent for Millicom's SDR program.
"Listing our shares in the U.S. is a logical next step in our journey to transform Millicom by accelerating our cable expansion and focusing on Latin America, a region where most of our peers are US-listed. Our primary goal is to make it easier for investors to buy and own our shares, and we hope that this will enhance our stock's liquidity over time," stated Millicom's CEO, Mauricio Ramos.
Millicom's CFO Tim Pennington added, "We are excited about the prospect of reaching a larger pool of potential shareholders. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining our listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, where many of our largest shareholders will likely continue to trade our shares."
