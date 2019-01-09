In the final days of 2018, Australia's New South Wales government gave its tick of approval for the construction of the state's largest solar farm to date, rounding off a year that saw a flurry of utility-scale solar construction activity and an unprecedented number of big solar additions in the state.From pv magazine Australia The hotbed of utility-scale solar activity, New South Wales, waved through a massive 900 MW solar farm in the last days of 2018, looking to make another major step in its transition to a cleaner energy future. The Yarrabee Solar Farm costing almost $1 billion will be ...

