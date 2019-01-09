Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) -ML Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MLG; FSE: XOVN.F) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") reports the final three holes of the 2018 diamond drilling program. Porphyry copper mineralization has now been intersected in holes 014, 015 and 016 (DD18SS014 - DD18SS016). Well-developed copper mineralization discovered at the Stars Project has a mineralized strike length of greater than 400 metres, width of greater than 200 meters and depth of greater than 350 metres and remains open in all directions. Significant intersections from the final three holes are set out in table 1 below.

The Stars Project is located in Central British Columbia, Canada, 60km southwest of the resource town of Houston, B.C. The project site is low-elevation, gentle topography, and is accessible by all-season main line resource roads.

Table 1: Significant intersections from holes 14, 15 and 16 (DD18SS014, DD18SS015, DD18SS016)

Hole DD18SS015 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) CuEQ(%) 157.9 368.2 210.3 0.21 0.011 0.86 0.03 0.28 incl. 215.8 310.3 94.5 0.30 0.013 1.30 0.04 0.39 and incl. 231.0 298.1 67.1 0.35 0.015 1.56 0.05 0.45 444.4 454.3 (EOH) 9.9 0.45 0.002 0.54 0.02 0.48

Hole DD18SS014 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) CuEQ(%) 29.6 185.0 155.4 0.22 0.004 0.93 0.02 0.26 incl. 57.0 121.0 64.0 0.34 0.006 1.71 0.03 0.40 233.78 474.6 240.8 0.145 0.006 0.43 0.02 0.19 incl. 236.83 349.61 112.8 0.20 0.005 0.56 0.02 0.24

Hole DD18SS016 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) CuEQ(%) 72.2 282.5 210.3 0.12 0.002 0.42 0.02 0.14

(1) The intervals reported in these tables represent drill intercepts and insufficient data is available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized zone (2) CuEq (Copper Equivalent) values are calculated using metal spot prices at market close on August 20th 2018 USD $2.70 / lb Cu, $11.80 / lb Mo, $14.75 / oz Ag, $1195 / oz Au

Table 2: Stars drill hole collar information

Hole ID Assays UTM 83E UTM 83N Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) DD18-SS014 Reported 613825 6010867 908 208° -60° 474.57 DD18-SS015 Reported 613796 6010613 868 028° -80° 454.27 DD18-SS016 Reported 613541 6010530 861 028° -60° 450.19

Maps

Figure 1: Plan Map of Tana Zone Area Drilling at Stars Project





Figure 2: Drill cross-section A-A' from Figure 1 at the Stars Project; top image: plan map showing sections location over airborne magnetics; bottom image: cross-section with copper assays and geologic interpretation.





Quality assurance/quality control procedures:

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled by ML Gold personnel. Prior to shipment to MS Analytical's sample preparation facility in Langley, B.C., certified reference material standards and blanks were inserted at a ratio of approximately one in every 10 drill core samples. Base metal assays are determined by IMS-230 4-acid digestion with ICP-AES/MS finish method, which reports results as parts per million (ppm). All analyses that reach the overlimit of IMS-230 are reanalyzed with an ore-grade method. The analytical results are verified with the application of industry-standard quality control and quality assurance procedures. The gold assays are determined by FAS-111 fire assay method which reports results in parts per million (equivalent to grams per tonne). Any samples with a fire assay that report gold concentrations equal to or higher than 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by metallic screen method (Au-SCR24).

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

