SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Adds Record 379 New Customers in Q4 2018

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, secured a record 379 new customers for its flagship marketing automation platform during the fourth quarter of 2018, up 42% from Q4 of last year. The new customer additions are expected to generate approximately $2.65 million in annual recurring revenue. At quarter-end, the company had 1,709 agency partners using and reselling its marketing automation platform.

"The fourth quarter, and 2018 as a whole, signified yet another period of unparalleled performance for SharpSpring," said company CEO Rick Carlson. "These record wins provide further evidence that our lead generation and sales conversion processes continue to be effective and are building momentum."

"In 2019, we plan to continue pursuing growth with our successful and proven sales and marketing investment strategy to drive customer wins to new record levels throughout the year. Additionally, we are giving increased attention to our existing customer base to ensure that they are maximizing their potential on our platform with more initiatives aimed at increased engagement and value generation. Put together, SharpSpring remains in an excellent position for the year ahead. Over the long term, we look forward to continuing our expansion of market share within the growing marketing automation industry, which will ultimately translate to more favorable returns for our shareholders."

SharpSpring plans to report its complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 in late February. The conference call details will be announced prior to the call.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

