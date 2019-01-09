Glassbox's Web and Mobile Digital Customer Management Solution Adopted by the Four Largest US Banks

NEW YORK, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Company Sees Tremendous Business Growth in FY 2018

Glassbox today announced that its industry-leading web and mobile Digital Customer Management solution has been adopted by all four of the largest US banks, contributing to the company's exponential business growth in 2018. Glassbox also continued to grow its business by adding dozens of Tier 1 enterprise customers in various vertical markets.

Glassbox is the only enterprise-grade customer analytics platform that allows users to capture, index, search, retrieve, replay and drive real-time machine learning-driven insights from data related to digital customer journeys. It enables online customer experience professionals to receive automatic alerts about customer struggles and technical anomalies and act upon them.

"This terrific achievement proves that Glassbox offers the most secure, robust, and complete solution in the market, providing the greatest value for our clients' websites and native mobile apps," stated Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. "In 2018, while exponentially growing our business, it was our ambition to achieve such dominance within the US financial services industry, and we duly succeeded."

Morgenstern continued, "In 2019, we plan to accomplish the same results across additional markets by releasing new breakthrough functionalities throughout the year. More and more Tier 1 enterprises are realizing the need to upgrade from the concept of online customer experience analytics to the more complete approach of digital customer management, which Glassbox has pioneered globally."

About Glassbox Digital

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. By leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search and application monitoring capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced digital customer journeys, faster customer dispute resolution, improved regulatory compliance, and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the financial services and insurance industries as well as travel, leisure, telecommunications and retail. Learn more at http://www.glassboxdigital.com

