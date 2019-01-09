Epiq Announces Executive Leadership Changes

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced David C. Dobson has joined the company as the new chief executive officer and John Davenport, Jr., current chief executive officer of Epiq, will move up to executive chairman of the board.



Davenport founded Epiq, then known as Document Technologies, in 1998 and grew the business from a handful of employees and clients to a billion dollar global organization.

"We have found a remarkable leader that embodies our core values and client-centric focus to assume leadership of Epiq," said Davenport. "After a thorough search process, I'm looking forward to my new role as chairman and to working with David, who will continue to execute on our vision and strategy of being the premier global legal services partner to clients around the globe. I believe that he is the right person to lead Epiq into the future."

"I am very excited and honored to be joining such an incredible team at this important time in our company's history," said Dobson. "I look forward to building on the momentum that John and this team have created. We have a tremendous opportunity to further extend our leadership position in delivering high value services to our clients around the world."

Dobson previously served as the chief executive officer of Digital River, a global eCommerce platform and services company. Prior to Digital River, Dobson held senior leadership positions at IBM, Corel, Pitney Bowes and CA Technologies. Dobson has a degree in electrical engineering and management from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

