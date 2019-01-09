Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier to supply new generation of passenger rail cars for New Jersey

Multilevel III cars will feature new amenities designed to enhance the customer experience

Represents third contract for Bombardier-built Multilevel cars for New Jersey Transit Corporation

BERLIN, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mobility provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a contract for 113 Multilevel III commuter rail cars with the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ TRANSIT). The contract is valued at $669 million US (585 million euro) and includes options for up to 886 additional cars.

This represents Bombardier's third contract with NJ TRANSIT for this popular car. Under contracts awarded in 2002 and 2010, Bombardier provided 429 Multilevel I and II cars now in successful operation at NJ TRANSIT.

"We are privileged to have been a partner with NJ TRANSIT since 1980 and are pleased to have this opportunity to continue to work together as NJ TRANSIT embarks on its comprehensive initiative to improve the customer experience," said Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation.

Pierre-Yves Cohen, President, responsible for products and engineering at Bombardier Transportation, added, "We are confident that our new Multilevel III cars, with their enhanced technical features and passenger amenities, will provide exceptional service and meet passengers' evolving expectations. This contract will consist of cab cars, trailer cars, restroom-equipped trailer cars and new power cars that can replace locomotives and create self-propelled trains, providing NJ TRANSIT with increased operational flexibility. Additionally, the Multilevel III cars will be fully compatible and interoperable with the Multilevel I and II cars."

The range of new features on the Multilevel III cars will include: color infotainment screens that display real-time information about stations and connections; USB charging ports located at comfortable 2x2 seats; an onboard video surveillance system for increased security; wider vestibules for improved wheelchair accessibility; new bicycle racks; an intelligent LED lighting system with automatic brightness control; and motorized restroom doors for easier access for all passengers. The cars will be equipped with Positive Train Control equipment for increased passenger safety.

NJ TRANSIT, the largest statewide public transportation system in the United States and the third largest transit system in the country, is an established customer of Bombardier. Over the years, Bombardier has provided it with hundreds of single-level commuter coaches and Multilevel cars, BOMBARDIER ALP-46 and ALP-46A electric locomotives, and ALP-45DP dual-power locomotives. In addition, Bombardier was a member of the consortium that designed and built NJ TRANSIT's turnkey RiverLINE light rail system between Camden and Trenton, New Jersey and now operates and maintains the system under a contract with NJ TRANSIT.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

