Novak Djokovic Takes Time Out to Meet His Greatest Opponent, Thanks to SEIKO

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked ATP star and SEIKO watches brand ambassador, took time out of his training schedule to meet his most challenging opponent yet -- himself. The world's number one tennis star encountered a specially created, avatar of himself, incorporated in a world first virtual reality computer game.

Created especially by SEIKO Australia, the life like game was developed to make playing on the court as authentic as possible with even the feel of the racquet being realistic.

Leading up to the event, tennis enthusiasts battled it out at Melbourne's Federation Square, playing the specially designed VR game with the top four winners having the opportunity to meet Novak and receive a limited-edition SEIKO Novak Djokovic watch with the winner receiving also a $1,000 cheque, courtesy of SEIKO Australia.

In honour of The Novak Djokovic Foundation, Novak presented children, on stage, each with a special watch created for The Foundation.

Novak also spoke to the Melbourne crowd in a Q&A session.

"I play tennis for the pure emotion of love, joy and passion towards the sport and as long as there is that flare in me, I will keep on going."

"The match against Nadal that went on for 6 hours in the 2012 Australian Open - that was the one that stands out as the greatest most exciting match I was ever a part of. "

"I try to be conscious of my breathing because on the tennis court you are by yourself. You have your box you can turn to, to look for support but everything you do on the court is completely up to you - the blame and the credit. It's important with all these distractions to really centre yourself by being aware of your breath and being there in the moment. It's much easier said than done."

"High stress is always a great obstacle for anyone that's why I feel like the greatest support to me and every athlete and every human being is always yourself. If you can master yourself in way and control your thoughts and emotions, then you'll be able to shine," says Djokovic.

