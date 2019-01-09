IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Presented at the ShowStoppers Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press event on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, the awards showcased the most innovative technology products submitted by event exhibitors.

"Congratulations to all the technology leaders who participated in the IHS Markit Innovation Awards competition at CES," said Ian Weightman, senior vice president for technology at IHS Markit. "We saw some truly amazing entries here in Las Vegas. This year's competitors stood out for their creativity, ingenuity and spirit of innovation."

The winners, by category, of the 2019 IHS Markit Innovation Awards at CES are:

Automotive: Etergo (product: AppScooter)

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Gaming: Plott (product: Extended Reality XR Platform "Lets Plott app")

Fitness, Wearables and Health Devices: Triple W (product: DFree)

Home Audio: Vesper Technologies (product: piezoelectric MEMS mics)

Mobile Accessories: Alabaster-Omnicharge (product: Omni Mobile 13,000)

Mobile Computing: Synovia Solutions (product: Here Comes the Bus mobile app)

Personal Entertainment: Jabra (product: Jabra Elite 85h)

Robotics and Drones: Lora DiCarlo (product: Osé)

Smart Homes and Appliances: Pindrop Security Inc. (product: Voice Identity Platform)

Video Displays and Devices: HP (product: Omen X Emperium GS)

3D Scanning: SkuBot (product: SkuBot 3D scanning and computer vision driven product ID system)

Judges

The following technology industry research analysts at IHS Markit, and internationally recognized journalists, judged the awards at CES 2019: Ian Weightman, Francis Sideco, Jae Shin, Jeff Lin, Mark Boyadjis, Matt Gnyp, Paul Gagnon, Randy Lawson, Bing Zhang and Yogita Kanesin.

Upcoming ShowStoppers events

The next ShowStoppers press events are the following:

ShowStoppers at MWC, February 24, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain

ShowStoppers at IFA, Sept. 5, 2019, in Berlin, Germany

Exhibitors at upcoming ShowStoppers events can submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards. For more information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CES and CE Week.

ShowStoppers is a registered trademark of LLJ LLC. All other trademarks are acknowledged.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

