DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Stabilus S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 13.02.2019 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2019-01-09 / 15:02 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. STABILUS S.A. Société anonyme Siège social: 2, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 151589 Share Capital: EUR 247,000 Notice to all Shareholders All shareholders of STABILUS S.A. (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice by the management board of the Company (the '*Management Board*') that the annual general meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2019* *deliberating on ordinary and extraordinary matters* (the '*MEETING*') will be held on 13 February 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time, '*CET*') with the agenda below at Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg, 6, rue du Fort Niedergrünewald, L-2226 Luxembourg AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE MEETING 1. Presentation of the management report regarding the stand alone annual accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. 2. Presentation of the report of the supervisory board of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. 3. Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. 4. Approval of the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 5. Acknowledgement of the profit of the Company made with respect to the financial year ended 30 September 2018 and resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING acknowledges that the Company made a profit with respect to the financial year ended on 30 September 2018 in an aggregate amount of EUR 1,666,663.72 (one million six hundred sixty-six thousand six hundred sixty-three Euros and seventy-two cents) (the _ _Profit_ _)._ _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING resolves to allocate 5% of the Profit (i.e. an amount of EUR 83,333.19 (eighty-three thousand three hundred thirty-three Euros and nineteen cents)) to the legal reserve, in accordance with article 461-1 of the Luxembourg act on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended (the _ _Companies Act_ _)._ The Management Board further proposes that the MEETING resolves to approve the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 1 (one Euro) per share resulting in an aggregate dividend distribution in an amount of EUR 24,700,000 (twenty-four million seven hundred thousand Euros) out of (i) the remaining profit which amounts to EUR 1,583,330.53 (one million five hundred eighty-three thousand three hundred thirty Euros and fifty-three cents) and (ii) the profits carried forward in an amount of EUR 23,116,669.47 (twenty-three million one hundred sixteen thousand six hundred sixty-nine Euros and forty-seven cents) and to carry forward the resulting balance of profits in an aggregate amount of EUR 150,661,499.24 (one hundred fifty million six hundred sixty-one thousand four hundred ninety-nine Euros and twenty-four cents), to the next financial year. _The dividend shall be payable within 3 days as of the MEETING._ 6. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 7. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Dietmar Siemssen, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Dietmar Siemssen, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 8. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Mark Wilhelms, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Mark Wilhelms, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 9. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Andreas Sievers, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Andreas Sievers, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 10. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Andreas Schröder, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Andreas Schröder, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 11. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 12. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Markus Schädlich, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Markus Schädlich, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 13. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Udo Stark, as member of the supervisory board of the Company, for the performance of his duties as member of the supervisory board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Udo Stark, as member of the supervisory board of the Company (the _ _Supervisory Board_ _), for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 14. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 15. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Joachim Rauhut, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Joachim Rauhut, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 16. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Ralf-Michael Fuchs, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Ralf-Michael Fuchs, as member of the

