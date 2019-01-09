DJ DGAP-HV: Stabilus S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 13.02.2019 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Stabilus S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 13.02.2019 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2019-01-09 / 15:02 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. STABILUS S.A. Société anonyme Siège social: 2, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 151589 Share Capital: EUR 247,000 Notice to all Shareholders All shareholders of STABILUS S.A. (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice by the management board of the Company (the '*Management Board*') that the annual general meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2019* *deliberating on ordinary and extraordinary matters* (the '*MEETING*') will be held on 13 February 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time, '*CET*') with the agenda below at Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg, 6, rue du Fort Niedergrünewald, L-2226 Luxembourg AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE MEETING 1. Presentation of the management report regarding the stand alone annual accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. 2. Presentation of the report of the supervisory board of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. 3. Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. 4. Approval of the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 5. Acknowledgement of the profit of the Company made with respect to the financial year ended 30 September 2018 and resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING acknowledges that the Company made a profit with respect to the financial year ended on 30 September 2018 in an aggregate amount of EUR 1,666,663.72 (one million six hundred sixty-six thousand six hundred sixty-three Euros and seventy-two cents) (the _ _Profit_ _)._ _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING resolves to allocate 5% of the Profit (i.e. an amount of EUR 83,333.19 (eighty-three thousand three hundred thirty-three Euros and nineteen cents)) to the legal reserve, in accordance with article 461-1 of the Luxembourg act on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended (the _ _Companies Act_ _)._ The Management Board further proposes that the MEETING resolves to approve the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 1 (one Euro) per share resulting in an aggregate dividend distribution in an amount of EUR 24,700,000 (twenty-four million seven hundred thousand Euros) out of (i) the remaining profit which amounts to EUR 1,583,330.53 (one million five hundred eighty-three thousand three hundred thirty Euros and fifty-three cents) and (ii) the profits carried forward in an amount of EUR 23,116,669.47 (twenty-three million one hundred sixteen thousand six hundred sixty-nine Euros and forty-seven cents) and to carry forward the resulting balance of profits in an aggregate amount of EUR 150,661,499.24 (one hundred fifty million six hundred sixty-one thousand four hundred ninety-nine Euros and twenty-four cents), to the next financial year. _The dividend shall be payable within 3 days as of the MEETING._ 6. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 7. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Dietmar Siemssen, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Dietmar Siemssen, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 8. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Mark Wilhelms, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Mark Wilhelms, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 9. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Andreas Sievers, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Andreas Sievers, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 10. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Andreas Schröder, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Andreas Schröder, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 11. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 12. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Markus Schädlich, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Markus Schädlich, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 13. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr Udo Stark, as member of the supervisory board of the Company, for the performance of his duties as member of the supervisory board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Mr Udo Stark, as member of the supervisory board of the Company (the _ _Supervisory Board_ _), for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 14. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Stephan Kessel, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 15. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Joachim Rauhut, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Joachim Rauhut, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 16. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Ralf-Michael Fuchs, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Ralf-Michael Fuchs, as member of the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2019 09:03 ET (14:03 GMT)

Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 17. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr Dirk Linzmeier, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of Dr Dirk Linzmeier, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2018._ 18. Confirmation and appointment of Mr Udo Stark as member of the Supervisory Board. The Management Board proposes that the MEETING (i) confirms the appointment by co-optation of Mr Udo Stark as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of 1 August 2018, (ii) appoints Mr Udo Stark as member of the Supervisory Board for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 30 September 2023. Comment: Following the departure of the previous CEO of the Company, Mr Stephan Kessel, then member of the Supervisory Board, was appointed as member of the Management Board and interim CEO by the Supervisory Board, and his mandate as member of the Supervisory Board was consequently suspended. Mr Udo Stark was appointed by way of co-optation as temporary member of the Supervisory Board, and shall continue to occupy this position until a new CEO is found, which is due to occur in the coming months. 19. Renewal of the mandate of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company, KPMG Luxembourg, represented by partner Mr Thomas Feld, in relation to the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 30 September 2019. The Management Board proposes that the MEETING renews the mandate of KPMG Luxembourg, represented by partner Mr Thomas Feld, as independent auditor (cabinet de révision agréé) of the Company in relation to the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements, for a term which will expire at the end of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company called to approve the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 30 September 2019. 20. Approval of a new remuneration scheme for the members of the Management Board. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING resolves to confirm the new remuneration scheme for the members of the Management Board as set out in _ Annex 1 _to the convening notice._ Comment: The Supervisory Board has worked out a new remuneration scheme for the members of the Management Board (the *Remuneration Scheme*), the objectives and details of which are described in Annex 1 to the convening notice. The Remuneration Scheme is transparent and foresees ambitious incentives for sustainable performance of the Company. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are convinced that the Remuneration Scheme is in the best interest of the Company and its Shareholders and therefore recommend that the MEETING approves the Remuneration Scheme. 21. Amendment of the term of office of the members of the Management Board _The Management Board proposes to the MEETING to (i) amend the terms of office for members of the Management Board set out in the articles of association of the Company (the _ _Articles_ _) as follows: The term of office for the CEO shall be up to 4 years and the term of office of any other member of the Management Board shall be up to 3 years and (ii) consequently amend article 11.2 of the Articles as set out in _ Annex 2 _to the convening notice._ Comment: Last year, the Management Board already proposed to the annual general meeting of the shareholders (the *AGM 2018*) to amend article 11.2 of the Articles allowing the Supervisory Board to appoint other members of the Management Board (apart from CEO and CFO) for up to three years, instead of one year. For lack of more detailed information in the AGM 2018 documents, which led to apparent misunderstandings, the amendment was not approved. It is, however, in the best interest of the Company to have a board structure and office periods for members of the Management Board which are in line with comparable two-tier governance practices. Therefore, the Management Board is basing its proposal to the MEETING on the following arguments: In contrast to many companies in the US, UK and Western Europe, the Company does not have a single board with executive and non-executive directors, but a two-tier governance structure (which is more common in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland), consisting of a supervisory board and a management board (please refer to the Articles). The general meeting of the shareholders of the Company elects and appoints the (non-executive) members of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board, on the other hand, elects and appoints the (executive) members of the Management Board and determines their term of office (see article 11.4 of the Articles). The proposed amendment to article 11.2 of the Articles is intended to increase the flexibility of the Supervisory Board by allowing it to appoint an ordinary member of the Management Board for a term of office exceeding one year, i.e. for a term of office of up to three years. This flexibility is essential and will increase the Company's competitiveness on the market for executive talent. The current one-year limitation is a substantial disadvantage compared to competitors and peers. With regard to the CEO and the CFO of the Company, the proposed amendment aims for term of office which may be shorter than the strict periods which are presently foreseen in the Articles (four and three years, respectively), e.g. because the Management Board member wishes such a shorter period because of personal reasons (e.g. age). According to the proposed amendment, the Supervisory Board can foresee a term of office of up to four years for the CEO and of up to three years for the CFO. The director accountability is not reduced by the proposed amendment of article 11.2 of the Articles, given that every member of the Management Board may be removed from office at any time by a resolution of the Supervisory Board (see article 11.4 of the Articles). The Management Board therefore believes that the proposed amendment is in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders. If approved, the amendment of the Articles proposed here above shall be enacted by a Luxembourg notary in the course of the MEETING. 22. Authorisation of a new authorised capital of the Company and subsequent amendment of article 5.5 of the Articles. _Presentation of the report of the Management Board authorising a limitation of the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders of the Company (the _ _Board Report_ _) in accordance with article 420-26(5) of the Companies Act. The Board Report is attached to the convening notice as _ Annex 3 _._ _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING, based on the Board Report, resolves to authorise a new authorised capital in an amount of EUR 271,000 (represented by a maximum of 27,100,000 shares in the Company, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each) for a duration of 5 years following the date of the present Meeting._ _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING consequently resolves to amend article 5.5 of the Articles in order to reflect the renewal of the authorised capital as set out in _ Annex 4 _to the convening notice._ Comment: The current share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 247,000, represented by 24,700,000 shares (with nominal value of EUR 0.01 each). The authorised capital amounts to EUR 315,000 (represented by a maximum of 31,500,000 shares) and an amount of EUR 68,000 (represented by a maximum of 6,800,000 shares) currently remains unissued. The authorisation for the unissued amount expires on 16 May 2019. The purpose of resolution 22 in the present agenda is to replace the present authorisation for a capital increase by a new authorisation for a period of 5 years from the date of the present MEETING, with however a reduced authorisation amount of EUR 24,000 (represented by a maximum of 2,400,000 shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each), representing approx. 9.7% of the current share capital. The new authorised capital then amounts to EUR 247,000 + EUR 24,000 = EUR 271,000 (represented by a maximum of 27,100,000 shares). If approved, the amendment of the Articles proposed here above shall be enacted by a Luxembourg notary in the course of the MEETING. 23. Restatement of the articles of association of the Company. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING resolves to amend and restate the Articles in their entirety, as set out in _ Annex 5 _to the convening notice, for the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2019 09:03 ET (14:03 GMT)